Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII)
Class Period: February 18, 2016 - October 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/xxii

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)
Class Period: common stock purchased pursuant and/or traceable to Arlo’s August 3, 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/arlo

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (2) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (3) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (4) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (5) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (6) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (7) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) 
Class Period: October 15, 2018 - November 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mu

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Micron was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and that such unlawful behavior could lead to severe sanctions against the Company.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) 
Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gsm

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) that demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) that, as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30pPRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2018
PU
12:28pROYAL CANADIAN MINT : Scores an Ace as its February Collection Opens With a New Silver Coin Honouring Flying Legend Billy Bishop
AQ
12:28pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
12:28pASSOCIATED BANC : Bank completes $11.2M loan for Buffalo Grove, Illinois
AQ
12:27pPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Resource Acquisition
AQ
12:26pFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:26pTrump official slams cartels as lawmakers push anti-OPEC bill
RE
12:25pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Lack of trading impetus keeps stocks in red zone
AQ
12:25pDOMINION ENERGY : Seven Trailblazers Named 2019 'Strong Men & Women in Virginia History'
PU
12:25pANA : Philippine Airlines and All Nippon Airways celebrate milestone partnership
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
4DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
5TOTAL : TOTAL : Discovers Gas in Western Cape

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.