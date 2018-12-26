Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Align Technology, Inc. (“Align” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALGN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Align securities between July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/algn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) such promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) consequently, the defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 24, 2018, Align revealed its Third Quarter 2018 financial and operational results, and unveiled more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price (“ASP”). Align also said that its Chief Marketing Officer would “reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position.” Following this news, Align stock dropped $58.76 per share, or over 20%, to close at $232.07 per share on October 25, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Align you have until January 4, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

