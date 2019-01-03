Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Dentsply shares between February 20, 2014through August 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/xray.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, specifically relating to its financial performance and its "innovation," "operational improvement efforts," "new products," and "continued investments in sales and marketing." The complaint alleges that: (1) Dentsply was engaged in an anticompetitive scheme among its three primary distributors that suppressed competition and artificially inflated the price of Dentsply's products; and (2) Dentsply engaged in "channel-stuffing" which rendered the Company's reported sales, financial results and guidance materially false and misleading.

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply divulged that it was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealed that three of its top executives were stepping down, lowered its guidance, and related disappointing financial results and a significant goodwill impairment charge.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Dentsply you have until February 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

