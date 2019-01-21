Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2019

01/21/2019 | 02:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (OTCMKT: LHSIF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Liberty between June 28, 2018, and December 3, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lhsif

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Liberty, in conjunction with Aphria, was involved in a scheme whereby numerous fraudulent acquisitions and transactions were made to provide undue benefits to both companies’ insiders; and (2) as a result, Liberty’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

In September 2018, Aphria announced that it had sold off its stake in Liberty.  On December 3, 2018, Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled “Aphria:  A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” claiming that Aphria was part of a scheme involving the acquisition of shell companies at artificially inflated prices. Specifically, the report alleged: “Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets.”  The article detailed a thorough and on-the-ground investigation into Aphria’s latest investments that revealed the poor quality and worth of the assets of those investments.  For example, the article was accompanied by pictures showing that Aphria’s latest investment in Jamaica was an abandoned building on dilapidated property. Following this news, Liberty’s stock dropped $0.36 per share or nearly 34% over the next two trading days to close at $0.70 on December 4, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lhsif or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Libety you have until March 8, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
