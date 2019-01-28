Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 4, 2019

01/28/2019 | 12:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ("Loma" or the "Company") (NYSE: LOMA) pursuant and/or traceable to Loma Negra’s Registration Statement filed in connection with its November 2017 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/loma.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that Loma’s Registration Statement contained materially false statements and omitted facts including: (1) downplaying and misrepresenting Loma Negra’s exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement ParticipaçoÞes S.A.; (2) misrepresenting a purported increased demand for Loma Negra’s cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand; (3) misrepresenting events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra’s exposure thereto; and (4) including references to known risks that “if” occurring “might” or “could” affect Loma Negra, despite the fact that these “risks” had already materialized at the time of the IPO.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/loma or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Loma you have until February 4, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
