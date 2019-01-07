Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MAR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Marriott securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mar.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed the discovery of “a data security incident involving [its] Starwood guest reservation database” and “that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it.”  Marriott stated that “information on up to approximately 500 million guests” had been subject to unauthorized access since 2014.  Following this news, Marriot’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 30, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mar or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Marriott you have until January 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
