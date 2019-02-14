Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) & 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)

02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)
Class Period: March 29, 2018 - January 7, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/maxr

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (2) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (3) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) 
Class Period: October 22, 2018 - December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/axgn

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies’ Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about DBV Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/atvi

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (2) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (3) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII)
Class Period: February 18, 2016 - October 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/xxii

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
