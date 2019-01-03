Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Tenaris, S.A. (TS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 11, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenaris, S.A. ("Tenaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: TS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenaris securities between May 1, 2014 through November 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ts.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Tesaro you have until February 11, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

