Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME), Vale S.A. (VALE), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) & ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)

02/07/2019 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) 
Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/tyme

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (2) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (3) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (4) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)
Class Period: April 13, 2018 - January 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/vale

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported as missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão iron ore mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) 
Class Period: March 11, 2016 - January 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/lxrx.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data from Lexicon’s Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented; (2) the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its FDA approval prospects; and (3) as a result, Lexicon’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE: SVXY)
Class Period: shares purchased (1) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or (2) between May 15, 2017 -February 5, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/svxy

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. The complaint continues to allege that throughout the Class Period defendants made substantially similar false and misleading statements as those contained in the Registration Statement in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
