Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (3) consequently, defendants’ statements about Welbilt’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt filed a Form 8-K for its 2018 third quarter, and stated that “During the third quarter of 2018, the Company identified errors in the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by the same entity… In addition, the Company discovered certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.” Consequently, Welbilt said that “the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2016 will be restated, and as of and for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2017 are expected to be revised.” Following this news, Welbilt stock dropped.

