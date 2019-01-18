Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019

01/18/2019 | 11:01am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XPO Logistics, Inc. ("XPO" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired XPO securities between February 26, 2014, and December 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/xpo.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (2) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 12, 2018, Spruce Point Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report regarding XPO, entitled “Trucking Ridiculous; End of the Road.”  The Spruce Point report asserted that a “forensic investigation” into XPO had revealed “financial irregularities that conveniently cover [the Company’s] growing financial strain and inability to complete additional acquisitions despite repeated promises.”  Spruce Point reported that it had uncovered, among other issues, “concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP’ results.”  The Spruce Point report further stated that “XPO insiders have aggressively reduced their ownership interest in the Company since coming public, and recently enacted a new compensation structure tied to ‘Adjusted Cash Flow Per Share’–defined in such a non-standard way that it is practically meaningless.”  Following publication of the Spruce Point report, XPO’s stock dropped $15.77 per share, or 26.17%, to close at $44.50 on December 13, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/xpo or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in XPO you have until February 12, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
