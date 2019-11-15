Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against iRobot Corporation (IRBT), Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) & Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)

11/15/2019 | 03:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)
Class Period: November 21, 2016 - October 22, 2019
Deadline: December 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/irbt
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) iRobot’s explosive growth was not based on increased demand, expanding margins, and product innovations, as it claimed, but rather based on channel stuffing; (2) the Company attempted to conceal its actions by acquiring its distributors in Europe and Asia; (3) these acquisitions were designed to clean up the company’s global inventory and mask falling demand; and (4) as a result, iRobot’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zendesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEN)
Class Period: February 6, 2019 - October 1, 2019
Deadline: December 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/zen
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zendesk's clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (2) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its SaaS offerings, particularly in Germany, the U.K. and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues; (3) for the forgoing reasons, Zendesk's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as represented during the Class Period; and (4) as a result, Zendesk's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)
Class Period: March 11, 2019 - September 17, 2019
Deadline: December 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/zyne   
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zygel was proving unsafe and not well-tolerated in the BELIEVE 1 Trial; (2) the foregoing created a foreseeable, heightened risk that Zynerba would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


