Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against PG&E Corporation (PCG), Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) & Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

Class Period: December 11, 2018 - October 11, 2019

Deadline: December 24, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pcg

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PG&E’s purportedly enhanced wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (2) as a result, PG&E was unprepared for the rolling power cuts the Company implemented to minimize wildfire risk; and (3) as a result, PG&E’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT)

Class Period: April 20, 2015 - February 15, 2019

Deadline: December 30, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/unit

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uniti's financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream Holdings, Inc. had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR )

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Deadline: December 30, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/twtr

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Twitter represented that it “fixed” certain issues relating to user choice settings designed to target advertising were not working as intended; (2) the changes implemented to fix these issues adversely affected Twitter’s ability to target advertising, including the targeting of advertising through its Mobile App Promotion (“MAP”) product, which caused a material decline in advertising revenue; and (3) as a result, Twitter’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.