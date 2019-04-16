Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) & Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)

04/16/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) 
Class Period: November 4, 2015 - February 11, 2019
Deadline: April 26, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/vnda
The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) the company was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) 
Class Period: May 3, 2017 - February 21, 2019,
Deadline: April 29, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/stmp

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (2) as a result, the Company’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)
Class Period: May 10, 2017 - February 27, 2019
Deadline: April 30, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/synh

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
