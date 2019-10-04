Log in
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Distribution Declaration

10/04/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) today announced that their Boards of Directors declared their monthly distributions for October, November and December 2019.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

MonthRecord DateEx DatePayable DateAmount per Share
October 2019October 16, 2019October 15, 2019October 24, 2019$0.0817
November 2019November 13, 2019November 12, 2019November 21, 2019$0.0817
December 2019December 18, 2019December 17, 2019December 26, 2019$0.0817

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

MonthRecord DateEx DatePayable DateAmount per Share
October 2019October 16, 2019October 15, 2019October 24, 2019$0.1990
November 2019November 13, 2019November 12, 2019November 21, 2019$0.1990
December 2019December 18, 2019December 17, 2019December 26, 2019$0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of a Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $19 billion of assets under management as of August 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $385 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Funds use their website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds are routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
