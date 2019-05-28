Log in
Brookfield Property Partners LP : A Sweet Expansion Story

0
05/28/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

Candy and confection retailer, Lolli and Pops, opened in 2012 with the mission of making the world a sweeter place. Brookfield Properties partnered with Lolli and Pops in 2017, and has since opened 30 of their locations at our retail centers. In addition to high-quality, innovative sweets, the shops offer a unique ambiance with exceptional service and hospitality. Each store is designed to immerse customers in the emotional potential of the products being sold.

We want to help retailers of all sorts reach new hights. Our centers offer access to high foot traffic, loyal shoppers, and engaged community members. Working with Brookfield Properties means increased contact with your preferred clientele, and the opportunity to meet your expansion needs.

Disclaimer

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 22:18:01 UTC
