Brookfield Property Partners LP : Eat & Drink at our Tourism Properties

06/07/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

Home to the Grand Canal Shoppes, The Venetian and The Palazzo generate over 25 million visitors per year and are especially popular among international visitors from Japan, China, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, and Germany. Shopping, dining, and entertainment have surpassed gaming as the top three activities for Las Vegas tourists. With cobblestone walkways, illuminated painted sky ceilings, and gondola rides along a quarter-mile-long Grand Canal, this 875,000-square-foot Venetian-inspired venue is an ideal dining spot. Restaurant concepts include CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Yard Bird, Bouchon, Lavo, Delmonico Steakhouse, Smith & Wollensky, Tao Asian Bistro & Nightclub, Black Tap Craft Burger & Beer, Once, and Chica by Lorena Garcia.

Disclaimer

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 17:12:07 UTC
