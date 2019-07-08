Brookfield Property Partners LP : Food Hall For All

Connecting local chefs with hungry office workers in an innovative food hall space



As a company dedicated to helping eat/drink businesses grow within the retail space, Brookfield Properties was thrilled to introduce A Taste of Urbanspace to Tysons Galleria. Outfitted with trendy communal seating concepts, the food hall is an innovative gathering space where chefs and culinary brands can connect with the community.

Brookfield Properties cares deeply about connecting and engaging with the communities it serves. With a robust portfolio that caters to different populations, it's our responsibility to use the right approach to turn spaces into meaningful destinations. By understanding the needs of our customer demographic, we are able to effectively connect brands with the audiences they want to reach.

Featuring 6

unique eateries Catering to 162,000

local workers

Learn more about how we're creating new culinary destinations at our properties: