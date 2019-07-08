Log in
Brookfield Property Partners LP : Food Hall For All

07/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Connecting local chefs with hungry office workers in an innovative food hall space

As a company dedicated to helping eat/drink businesses grow within the retail space, Brookfield Properties was thrilled to introduce A Taste of Urbanspace to Tysons Galleria. Outfitted with trendy communal seating concepts, the food hall is an innovative gathering space where chefs and culinary brands can connect with the community.

Brookfield Properties cares deeply about connecting and engaging with the communities it serves. With a robust portfolio that caters to different populations, it's our responsibility to use the right approach to turn spaces into meaningful destinations. By understanding the needs of our customer demographic, we are able to effectively connect brands with the audiences they want to reach.

Featuring 6
unique eateries

Catering to 162,000
local workers

Learn more about how we're creating new culinary destinations at our properties:

Let us help your eat/drink business connect with the right audience!

Fill out the form below:



Disclaimer

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:07:02 UTC
