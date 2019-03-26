Brookfield Property Partners LP : REIT Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR") (NASDAQ: BPR) announced t preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation up to $95 million of shares of its Cl Stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class A Stock"), which expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on March 25, 2019.

Based on the preliminary count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the paying agent and depositary for the total of 8,333,603 shares of Class A Stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the final purchase price of per share, including 911,463 shares of Class A Stock that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, and based on the preliminary count by the paying agent and dep BPR expects to take up and purchase for cancellation 4,679,802 shares of Class A Stock properly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer at a purchase price of $20.30 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximat million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. Based on this preliminary count, the 4,679,802 shares of Class A be accepted for purchase in the Offer represent approximately 4.54% of BPR's issued and outstanding shares of Class A St March 22, 2019. Based on these preliminary numbers, BPR anticipates that, following settlement of the Offer, it will have approximately 98,422,572 shares of Class A Stock outstanding.

Due to the oversubscription of the tender offer, based on the preliminary count described above, BPR will accept for purch pro rata basis approximately 56.2% of the shares of Class A Stock properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the pu price of $20.30 per share by each tendering stockholder (other than "odd lot" holders, whose shares of Class A Stock will be purchased on a priority basis).

The number of shares of Class A Stock to be purchased, the purchase price and proration information are preliminary and to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the paying agent and depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares of Class A Stock tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery delivered within two business days after the date of receipt by the depositary of the notice of guaranteed delivery. The fina of shares of Class A Stock to be purchased, the final purchase price information and the final proration will be announced f completion of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares of Class A Stock accepted for purchase under the Offer wi promptly thereafter, in accordance with applicable law.

Under its separate substantial issuer bid, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. expects to accept for purchase 14,178,607 units purchase price of $21.00 per unit, for an aggregate cost of approximately $298 million.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer t shares of Class A Stock.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR") is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) ("BP the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPR was created a security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified po premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

