Brookfield Property Partners LP : REIT Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid
March 26, 2019
BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR") (NASDAQ: BPR) announced t preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation up to $95 million of shares of its Cl Stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class A Stock"), which expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on March 25, 2019.
Based on the preliminary count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the paying agent and depositary for the total of 8,333,603 shares of Class A Stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the final purchase price of per share, including 911,463 shares of Class A Stock that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.
In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, and based on the preliminary count by the paying agent and dep BPR expects to take up and purchase for cancellation 4,679,802 shares of Class A Stock properly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer at a purchase price of $20.30 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximat million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. Based on this preliminary count, the 4,679,802 shares of Class A be accepted for purchase in the Offer represent approximately 4.54% of BPR's issued and outstanding shares of Class A St March 22, 2019. Based on these preliminary numbers, BPR anticipates that, following settlement of the Offer, it will have approximately 98,422,572 shares of Class A Stock outstanding.
Due to the oversubscription of the tender offer, based on the preliminary count described above, BPR will accept for purch pro rata basis approximately 56.2% of the shares of Class A Stock properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the pu price of $20.30 per share by each tendering stockholder (other than "odd lot" holders, whose shares of Class A Stock will be purchased on a priority basis).
The number of shares of Class A Stock to be purchased, the purchase price and proration information are preliminary and to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the paying agent and depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares of Class A Stock tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery delivered within two business days after the date of receipt by the depositary of the notice of guaranteed delivery. The fina of shares of Class A Stock to be purchased, the final purchase price information and the final proration will be announced f completion of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares of Class A Stock accepted for purchase under the Offer wi promptly thereafter, in accordance with applicable law.
Under its separate substantial issuer bid, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. expects to accept for purchase 14,178,607 units purchase price of $21.00 per unit, for an aggregate cost of approximately $298 million.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer t shares of Class A Stock.
About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR") is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) ("BP the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPR was created a security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.
Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified po premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage housing and manufactured housing assets.
Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.
Contact:
Sherif El-Azzazi
Director, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 212-417-7169
Email: sherif.elazzazi@brookfield.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of a securities laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature or depend refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding our operations, business, financial condition, expected results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook, as w outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and inclu such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "seeks," "intends," "targets," "projects," "forecasts," "l negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "w "could."
Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forwar statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not plac reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties a factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking st and information.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking sta include, but are not limited to: risks incidental to the ownership and operation of real estate properties including local re conditions; the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in whi business; the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms; business competition; dependence on financial condition; the use of debt to finance our business; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in int foreign exchange rates; uncertainties of real estate development or redevelopment; global equity and capital market availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; risks relating to our insurance coverage; the impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; potential environmental liabilities; chan laws and other tax related risks; dependence on management personnel; illiquidity of investments; the ability to com effectively integrate other acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits therefrom; op and reputational risks; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; and other risks and factors detailed fro time in our documents filed with the SEC.
We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relyin forward-looking statements or information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors a uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or ot
Source: Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
