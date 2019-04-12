Brookfield Property Partners LP : The Experience Economy

In today's 'experience economy', a growing trend in which consumers spend on experiences rather than products, brands must adopt an out-of-the-box approach to appeal to changing preferences. People are increasingly looking for unique out-of-home opportunities to spend time with friends and family, enjoy a new experience, and capture pictures to share on social media. In today's consumer economy, boring experiences targeted at modern audiences just don't cut it.
When it comes to grabbing customer attention and building brand loyalty, innovation is key. Encouraging consumers to partake in the innovation process by inviting them into an interactive space will not only build brand awareness, but it will also strengthen customer relationships and increase your bottom line.
At Brookfield Properties, we partner with brands to offer innovative solutions that excite customers and increase sales. Here's a look at how we transformed some of our properties into interactive, innovative, and experiential spaces.
DreamWorks Troll's Experience
218 West 57th Street, New York, NY
Our property at 218 West 57th Street transformed the lovable, animated film, Trolls, into an interactive and magical experience. The 12,000-square-foot fully immersive space invites children to explore the 'Best day Ever' as they sing, dance and make friends with familiar characters. Children are invited to follow a rainbow path and engage in numerous activities, including getting their hair and makeup done at the Hair We Go station, making music at Branch's Musical Mash-up, catching confetti on the Catterbus, high-fiving critters at Critter Creek, and dancing the day away at Poppy's dance party.
At the after party, guests can build scrapbooks using memory mementos they collect along the way, take photos at a selfie station, and meet the star of the show, Poppy. After exiting the experience, children and parents can explore the gift shop and café where they can purchase Trolls memorabilia, cotton candy, and rainbow cupcakes.
Van Gogh For All
Water Tower Place, Chicago, Illinois
The future of retail lies in these experiential spaces where customers are invited to immerse themselves in a brand's world and get lost in imagination. We continue to introduce new experiential concepts to our retail properties and invite you to partner with us to bring new experiences to our communities of shoppers.
