Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 am (ET)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY, TSX: BPY.UN) announced today that its third quarter 2019 financial results will be released before the market open on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.  Analysts, investors and other interested parties are invited to participate in the company’s live conference call reviewing the results on Wednesday, November 6 at 11:00 AM (ET).  Scheduled speakers are Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Davis.

Along with the earnings news release, an updated supplemental information package will be available on the company’s website, bpy.brookfield.com, before the market open on November 6, 2019.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (844) 358-9182 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (478) 219-0399 for overseas calls, conference ID: 6390568, five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Live audio of the call will also be available via webcast at bpy.brookfield.com.

A replay of this call can be accessed through November 13, 2019 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for overseas calls, conference ID: 6390568. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

Certain investor relations content is also available on our investor relations app, which offers access to SEC filings, press releases, presentations and more. Click here to download on the iPhone or iPad, or here for Android mobile devices.

Brookfield Contact:

Matthew Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (212) 417-7488 / Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:47pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Announces Investor Update
PR
06:46pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee
PU
06:43pGoldman evaluating role in Megvii IPO after AI firm put on U.S. blacklist
RE
06:41pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee
PU
06:36pSEACOR : Witt o'brien's expands senior leadership to accelerate growth
AQ
06:36pENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
06:36pDORIEMUS : Horse Hill-2/2z Operational Update
PU
06:36pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee
PU
06:33pLevi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
RE
06:33pFEGANSCOTT : Opens Washington D.C. Office, Adds Attorney
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
2Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
3COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED : COCA COLA AMATIL : Letter To Shareholders re 2019 Interim Dividend
4TROILUS GOLD CORP. : TROILUS GOLD : QuestCap Acquires Troilus Royalty Interest
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Comm..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group