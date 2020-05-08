Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 06:56am EDT

BROOKFIELD NEWS, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3325 per share payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) of $0.39844 per share payable on July 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. 

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu.

Contact:
Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7488
Email: Matthew.Cherry@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's IR Contacts Update
EQ
07:10aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:09aHMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group management increases its share in the charter capital
PU
07:09aGTT COMMUNICATIONS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
07:09aWACKER NEUSON : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
07:09aMicrosoft Surface Family Updates Go 2, Surface Book 3 and More; More Info at B&H
BU
07:07aTESLA : aims to restart Fremont plant as soon as Friday - Bloomberg News
RE
07:07aS&T : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:06aAvista Corp. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020, and Revises 2020 Earnings Guidance
GL
07:06aGTT COMMUNICATIONS : Reports 1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
3SAFRAN : SAFRAN : Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group