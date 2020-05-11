Log in
Brookfield Residential Releases 2020 First Quarter Results

05/11/2020 | 04:52pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. (“Brookfield Residential” or the “Company”) has posted its 2020 first quarter results, including its interim report and corporate profile on the Company’s website at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential’s debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm (EST) to discuss the Company’s results of operations during the first quarter of 2020 and current business initiatives with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from North America, dial 1.800.319.4610 and if you reside outside of North America, dial 1.604.638.5340. Telephone replay of the conference call will be available for one month following the scheduled call, until end of day June 12, 2020. To listen to the telephone replay from North America, dial 1.855.669.9658 and if you reside outside of North America dial 1.604.674.8052. Once prompted enter the replay access code, 4485.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America.  We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: 855.234.8362
Email: investor.relations@brookfieldrp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
