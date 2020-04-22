Log in
Brooklyn-Based ParaDocs Worldwide Inc. to distribute over $96,000 in donated food and drink products to COVID-19 First Responders in New York

04/22/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Products donated by Isagenix International include 600 high-quality, protein-rich meal replacement bars, 11,520 protein-rich snack bars, 5,232 sticks of hydration drink mix, and 7,488 energy drinks

ParaDocs Worldwide Inc, a global community of doctors, nurses, first responders (paramedics and EMTs), and other medical staff that provide on-site treatment at some of the world’s largest events and music festivals, will be distributing food products donated by Isagenix International to COVID-19 first-responders including EMTs, NYPD, FDNY, and medical staff at select locations in New York on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24.

Global health and wellness company Isagenix International donated products with a retail value of over $96,000 to ParaDocs Worldwide’s nonprofit sister company, Brooklyn-based ParaDocs Ambassadors, which will distribute the products to first responders. The donation includes 600 high-quality, protein-rich meal replacement bars, 11,520 protein-rich snack bars, 5,232 sticks of hydration drink mix, and 7,488 energy drinks, totaling $96,412 dollars.

Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Travis Ogden says, “It’s an honor to donate products that will support the amazing first responders who are sacrificing so much to care for the people in their community. We’re grateful to ParaDocs not only for safely delivering our donation but also for all the incredible work they’re doing during the pandemic.”

Since March 10, 2020, Arizona-based Isagenix has donated products with a retail value of more than $1.8 million to nonprofits in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom to help those affected by COVID-19.

Alex Pollak, CEO of ParaDocs Worldwide says, “First responders are facing long shifts. Many are sleeping on the floors of hospitals and inside ambulances. Their normal routines of self-care and nutrition have been shattered due to COVID-19. By distributing meal replacement, snack, and drink products, ParaDocs hopes to help lift the morale of heroes who are months into battling COVID-19.”

About ParaDocs Worldwide

ParaDocs, a global community of doctors, nurses, first responders (paramedics and EMTs), and other medical staff, is a worldwide medical service serving the world's private and public venues. ParaDocs covers festivals and events such as The Governors Ball, Electric Zoo, Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival, and Rolling Loud. ParaDocs’ goal is to provide the most professional medical standby services for events of all sizes. ParaDocs’ teams of medical professionals are carefully selected for their professionalism, discretion, and clinical excellence. They offer on-site physicians, registered nurses, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians for all their clients’ needs. ParaDocs is the industry leader providing physician led on-site medical services for events worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
