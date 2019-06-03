Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics : Announces Presentation of Ongoing Investigator Sponsored Trial of IRX-2 Regimen Combined with Nivolumab in Recurrent/Metastatic Solid Tumors

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, today announced the presentation of an ongoing trial poster at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on May 31 - June 4, 2019 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. The poster describes a Phase 1b study to evaluate the safety, determine the recommended Phase 2 dose and investigate the biologic and clinical activity of IRX-2 in combination with nivolumab in solid tumor indications (NCT03758781).

IRX-2 is an allogeneic, cell-derived biologic with multiple active cytokine components, including IL-2, that act on various parts of the immune system associated with activation of the entire tumor microenvironment.

“Anti-PD-1 therapy in oncology has been demonstrated to be a safe and effective therapeutic approach in treating certain cancers and increased lymphocyte infiltration has been associated with improved patient outcomes,” said Rohit K Jain, M.D. M.P.H., principal investigator on the Phase 1b trial and Assistant Member in Moffitt Cancer Center Department of Genitourinary Oncology. “In data collected to date, IRX-2 has demonstrated an increase immune activation in the tumor microenvironment and was correlated with greater progression free survival and overall survival in a Phase 2 study in head and neck cancer. This clinically observed increased immune activation suggests the combination of IRX-2 therapy with PD-1 blockade with nivolumab could enhance outcomes compared to PD-1 blockade alone. This robust Phase 1b trial in up to five different indications will help us better understand the potential role of IRX-2 in oncology immunotherapy.”

The Phase 1b clinical trial is taking place at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida and is currently recruiting patients.

“IRX-2 has been well-tolerated to date in clinical trials while demonstrating encouraging activity in squamous cell cancer of the head and neck,” said Mark Leuchtenberger, interim President and CEO of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics. “We believe the mechanism of action as well as the safety and clinical activity shown to date provides a strong rationale for combining IRX-2 with checkpoint inhibitors such as nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. We look forward to the results of this important trial as well as the results of other ongoing studies, including the Phase 2B INSPIRE trial and an investigator-sponsored trial in squamous cervical intraepithelial neoplasia 3 or vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia 3.”

About the Phase 1b Trial

Patients with recurrent or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, HNSCC and melanoma are eligible. Patients who have received prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies are eligible. The IRX-2 regimen consists of cyclophosphamide 300mg/m2 (Day 1) and subcutaneous IRX-2 injections for 10 days every 3 months. Nivolumab is administered at 240 mg once every two weeks. Planned total enrollment of approximately 100 patients. The study will include cohorts of the 5 different diseases. Each cohort will include two groups: 1) anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibody naïve tumors, and 2) progressed during or after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies.

The primary study objective is to determine safety and tolerability of combination therapy. Secondary objectives are to evaluate the objective response rate, progression-free survival, and overall survival. The study is actively accruing patients.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (formerly IRX Therapeutics) is focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies.

Our most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about the company and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

About Moffitt

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 50 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s excellence in research, clinical trials, prevention and cancer control. Moffitt is the No. 6 cancer hospital in the nation and has been listed in U.S. News & World Report as one of the “Best Hospitals” for cancer care since 1999. Moffitt devotes more than 2.5 million square feet to research and patient care. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 6,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.1 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

