Brooklyn Law School : Recognizes Half Century Of Leadership In Legal Education With Philanthropic Initiatives

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Law School announced today its intention to create special philanthropic initiatives to honor the impact of its past leaders and to recognize the scholarly and teaching excellence of its outstanding faculty. As part of this long-range endeavor, the Law School intends to establish the Nicholas W. Allard Chair in Global Legal Studies in recognition of the school's immediate past president and dean's legacy of global engagement. In the next year, the Law School anticipates the announcement of additional named initiatives to support faculty and students who have benefited from the leadership provided by its beloved former deans, the late David G. Trager, who led the school from 1983 to 1993, when he became a U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of New York; Joan G. Wexler, who served as dean from 1994 to 2010 and as president from 2010 to 2012; and I. Leo Glasser, who was dean from 1977 to 1982, when he became a U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of New York.

"This Chair is the first of a series of exciting initiatives to honor the Law School's tradition of extraordinary leadership in legal education and support faculty scholarship and teaching as well as student success," said Stuart Subotnick, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Class of 1968. "Brooklyn Law School has been blessed by giants in the field of law whose impact as teachers and scholars is evidenced in the successful legal careers of our exemplary alumni. In the months ahead, we look forward to garnering philanthropic support from our alumni and friends in the wider legal community to advance initiatives that build on the foundation established by these trailblazers." The first holder of the Allard Chair will be selected by the President and Dean once fundraising is completed.

"Brooklyn Law School long has enjoyed a deserved reputation as a center of outstanding scholarship and teaching," said Allard, who served as President and Joseph Crea Dean at the Law School from 2012 to 2018. He is currently professor of law at the Law School and Senior Counsel in the Public Policy and Regulation practice at Dentons. "I am proud to be part of this enduring tradition and to help support the work of our world-class faculty. This is a strong philanthropic investment in the future of Brooklyn Law School."

About Brooklyn Law School

Founded in 1901, Brooklyn Law School offers a vibrant intellectual community emphasizing teaching excellence, leading-edge scholarship, and an innovative academic program designed to prepare students for public service, business, and private practice, nationwide and across the globe. It is an independent institution, unaffiliated with any university or college, and the only law school in Brooklyn. The Law School offers students the J.D. 2-3-4 Program, with degree options that include an accelerated 2-year J.D. program, traditional 3-year program, and extended part-time 4-year program. Visit Brooklyn Law School at www.brooklaw.edu.

