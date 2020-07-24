Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brooks Brothers enters purchase deal with retailer SPARC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:59am EDT
A closed Brooks Brothers store in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Brooks Brothers said on Thursday it entered into a $305 million "stalking horse" purchase agreement with retailer SPARC Group LLC, in a move that could preserve the apparel brand as a going concern and help its operations in at least 125 stores.

The 200-year old iconic apparel retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, joining a slew of decades-old American retailers that have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the terms of the agreement, SPARC, which is partially owned by brand management company Authentic Brands Group, intends to buy the company's
entire global business operations as a going concern, Brooks Brothers saidhttps://reut.rs/2BrfQk7 in a statement.

The "stalking horse" agreement would imply that any other bids that come in must be higher than the offer made by SPARC.

The agreement is subject to court approval. A court hearing to approve the bid has been set for Aug. 3, while competing offers are due Aug. 5.

Brooks Brothers said the hearing for the final sale of its assets is set to take place on Aug. 11.

Owned by Italian billionaire Claudio Del Vecchio, privately held Brooks Brothers was the first to tailor the button-down Polo shirt in 1896 and boasts of having dressed 40 former U.S. presidents including John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama.

The retailer has about 500 stores around the world, most of which are closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The company had already been struggling as corporate America, including Wall Street, relaxed its dress code for employees, allowing them to choose casual dressing over bespoke suits.

(This story corrects year to 1896 from 1986 in paragraph seven).

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aEU readies itself for demise of Libor interest rate
RE
06:05aEU cuts red tape to help COVID-hit companies raise funds faster
RE
06:04aFACTBOX-EU tweaks securities rules to help coronavirus-hit companies
RE
06:03aTransport for London needs more government help as lower usage continues
RE
06:00aEuro zone businesses bounce back in July as lockdowns loosen
RE
06:00aSwiss attorney general lied to investigators, hid meeting with FIFA chief - court
RE
05:59aBrooks Brothers enters purchase deal with retailer SPARC
RE
05:31aWorld shares retreat on rise in Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
05:25aTurkish economy to shrink in 2020, recover next year - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2PEARSON PLC : London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
4UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER NV : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers claim Trump created 'ominous' climate for extradition of CFO Meng to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group