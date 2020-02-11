Brooks Sports, Inc. : Protecting its Brand and Trademarks

Brooks Sports, Inc., a footwear, apparel and accessories company headquartered in Seattle, filed a lawsuit against Brooks Brothers Group, Inc. in federal court for breach of contract, unfair competition and trademark infringement.

The lawsuit seeks to stop Brooks Brothers from using Brooks’ famous BROOKS trademark on its stores and products and prevent public confusion and dilution of the BROOKS mark by Brooks Brothers. Brooks also seeks damages for Brooks Brothers’ unfair competition and breach of contract.

The two companies have coexisted for more than 100 years without consumer confusion due to their distinct product lines and trademarks. Brooks is known for athletic-inspired innovative footwear, apparel and accessories under its famous BROOKS mark while Brooks Brothers makes ready-to-wear fashion apparel and tailored business and formal wear under its BROOKS BROTHERS mark. To support this distinction, there is a coexistence trademark agreement between Brooks and Brooks Brothers dating back to 1980.

Brooks Brothers recently attempted to block Brooks from obtaining registrations for its BROOKS trademark in the United States and other countries, despite decades of unopposed use. Additionally, on December 30, 2019, Brooks Brothers filed new trademark applications to use BROOKS alone, without the word BROTHERS, on eight categories of goods, including clothing, sporting goods and accessories for athletics. Brooks Brothers is also marketing “athletic” footwear and “sneakers,” which are among the items on which Brooks Brothers seeks to use the BROOKS trademarks.

“For more than 100 years we’ve built a brand that consumers worldwide recognize and trust,” said Jim Weber, Brooks CEO. “We will aggressively protect our intellectual property and defend the investment that’s created our valuable brand.”

In a time when more than 150 million people worldwide are running, Brooks has become a household name to consumers interested in an active lifestyle. Brooks’ customers range from novice to elite runners as well as consumers who may not run but choose Brooks product for quality, support and brand affinity.

About Brooks Running Company

Brooks Running Company sells its performance footwear, apparel, run bras and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide. Brooks’ purpose is to inspire everyone to run their path to a better self by creating the best gear, tools and experiences. Founded 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle. Visit http://www.brooksrunning.com/ for more information or follow us on Twitter (@brooksrunning) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/brooksrunning).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005375/en/