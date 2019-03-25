Brookstone Partners : Prepares Recapitalization Strategy to Rescue Platinum Power's Projects

Brookstone Partners, Platinum Power's reference shareholder, learned
through the press that during Platinum Power's Extraordinary General
Meeting ("EGM") on February 5, 2019, decisions other than those on the
agenda were taken. These decisions would concern the appointment of new
directors of the company and the retention of Omar Belmamoun as Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer.
Brookstone Partners contends that, "if such information is correct, this
decision would be contrary to the company's legal and statutory
provisions. As a reminder, the EGM does not and cannot be competent to
appoint the Company's Board of Directors. Any change to the agenda of
the meeting must be done by unanimity." In light of these factors,
Brookstone Partners will seek the annulment of all decisions of this EGM
other than those related to the continued operation of Platinum Power,
which Brookstone Partners approves.
Brookstone Partners believes that the announcement does not reflect
Platinum Power's current situation, and the new Board of Directors thus
constituted would be invalid.
Brookstone claims that "reappointing Mr. Belmamoun as CEO is a
wrong-headed decision, which we oppose as a matter of principle."
Although surrounded by a dedicated and very high-quality team, there is
mounting evidence that he has committed too many egregious management
errors, which have led the company to the current situation. Brookstone
Partners also disapproves that this EGM did not address recapitalization
solutions.
As a majority investor, Brookstone Partners hopes to work with all
shareholders, including minority shareholders, who have always
demonstrated a strong willingness and determination to address the
difficult situations that Platinum Power has faced to date, in order to
find a viable, serious, and credible solution to move forward.
This intention to work for the development of Platinum Power and its
projects is not new to Brookstone Partners. As the largest investor in
terms of equity with 43.67% of Platinum Power and in terms of
shareholder current accounts with nearly 80% of shareholder debt,
Brookstone Partners has consistently supported Platinum Power since the
company's inception, and more specifically from August 2016 to May 2018,
by helping to finance all the company's expenses over this period. This
support only ceased when Mr. Belmamoun decided to refuse the
recapitalization plan. Brookstone Partners reaffirms its willingness to
implement a recapitalization plan, conditional on the removal of Mr.
Omar Belmamoun from the company's management.
Brookstone Partners believes his obstinacy to remain CEO, while refusing
the recapitalization plan, creates a prejudicial situation for the
company, solely for the purpose of serving Mr. Belmamoun's personal
interests.
It is Brookstone Partners’ opinion that "today, Mr. Omar Belmamoun is
taking the company, employees, other shareholders and projects hostage
at the expense of the company's survival. However, the current urgency
is to improve the company's financial situation, to finance salaries
that are four months overdue, and to enable the company to honour its
commitments, including those relating to agreements signed with African
governments."
As a reminder, Platinum Power has solemnly signed agreements concerning
the development of large-scale projects in Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire.
In this perspective, Brookstone Partners' intentions remain unchanged,
namely Platinum Power's success in Morocco and Africa, for which
Brookstone Partners has already invested $15 million in Platinum Power
(in capital and current account). Mr. Michael Toporek thus reiterates,
on this occasion, his willingness to rescue Platinum Power, its
projects, and to honour the company's commitments to its employees. Mr.
Toporek is now focusing on preparing for the hearing on February 19,
2019 before the Commercial Court of Casablanca in charge of monitoring
the company's financial situation, during which he will present his
vision and recapitalization strategy in order to save Platinum Power's
projects and investment.
