Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brookstone® Signs Letter of Intent with Bluestar Alliance, LLC Reflecting Enhanced Stalking Horse Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 02:39am CEST

MERRIMACK, N.H., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookstone® Company, Inc. today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Bluestar Alliance, LLC to acquire the brand assets of the company and to serve as a stalking horse bidder in Brookstone’s Chapter 11 restructuring. In addition, yesterday, the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved Bluestar as the “Stalking Horse” bidder for the Company’s auction scheduled for the end of the month. Importantly, Bluestar’s improved offer includes an option for Bluestar to select a transaction that would keep up to 50 existing Brookstone stores open, with a penalty of $400,000 payable if Bluestar either does not select this option or selects it and fails to keep at least 30 stores open.

“This agreement with Bluestar is an indication of the value of Brookstone’s cherished brand, and we are particularly encouraged by Bluestar’s enthusiasm to seriously consider a bid that includes operating Brookstone retail outlets,” said CEO Piau Phang Foo. “We continue to see interest in our company from multiple potential buyers. During this time, we remain focused on serving our loyal customers, and we are grateful for the support of our dedicated employees.”

The new offer, worth approximately $56.35 million comprising $50.45 million in cash and at least $5.9 million of value in the form of readily salable inventory, substantially improves upon Bluestar’s earlier offer of $43 million. The signed Letter of Intent with Bluestar supersedes the previously-announced, $35 million proposal made by Authentic Brands Group, and is subject to negotiation of an Asset Purchase Agreement.

Bluestar’s approved stalking horse bid is subject to higher and better offers in the auction to take place on September 26, 2018. The deadline to submit competing bids is September 20, 2018.

About Brookstone

Founded in 1965, Brookstone is a U.S.-based product developer and retailer of wellness, entertainment, and travel products that are fun to discover, smart to use and beautiful in design. Brookstone products are available at its 34 airport retail locations in airports throughout the U.S., online at Brookstone.com and through select premium retailers worldwide.

About Bluestar Alliance, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006. Bluestar Alliance, LLC owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands including Tahari, Bebe, Kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, Joan Vass, Michael Bastian, English Laundry and Limited Too.

Bluestar Alliance specializes in licensing, branding and marketing consumer brand companies through extensive relationships with leading retailers, brand licensing manufacturers and a network of media and strategic partners.

Bluestar Alliance’s current international and domestic partners offer the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Since its inception, the company has acquired select brands with retail sales exceeding $2.5 billion. Bluestar Alliance manages a current portfolio of over 250 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 100 stores worldwide throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, Middle East and India.

Media Inquiries:

media@Brookstone.com
Abernathy MacGregor
Sydney Isaacs, sri@abmac.com, 713.817.9346
Rivian Bell, rlb@abmac.com, 310.463.9229

Brookstone_Logo_gray80.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:41aALIBABA : founder Jack Ma to retire
AQ
03:41aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Judge halts lawsuit against couple who raised $400k for Johnny Bobbitt
AQ
03:40aADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : raises $100M
AQ
03:37aHYUNDAI HCN : Farmington man facing drunken driving, revoked license charges
AQ
03:26a2018 FMCG GAMES : FrieslandCampina meets Reckitt Benckiser tomorrow
AQ
03:24aREPORT : Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire
AQ
03:23aUEFA NATIONS LEAGUE : Gift goal paves way for Faroe Islands’ win over Malta
AQ
03:22aCIFI : August contracted sales up 150% to RMB13bn
AQ
03:22aCHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT : Inv Dev chairman Chen Yin resigns
AQ
03:22aHSBC : China Jinmao on track to achieve sales target
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
2TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks
4INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK says U.S. FDA wants more information on pulmonary drug

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.