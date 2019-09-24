Brother Delivers Integrated Full-Page Ballot Printing in New High-Tech Voting Systems

Brother and Hart collaborate to deliver a first-to-market secure advanced hybrid voting system with integrated printing

Brother Mobile Solutions, an award-winning provider of mobile and desktop printers, and Hart InterCivic, a full service, federally certified election innovator, have joined forces on a new advanced hybrid voting system that integrates full-page printing for added election security and accuracy in the voting process.

Modern Secure Voting System with Paper Vote Record

Across the United States voting security is an increasing concern for citizens and government officials. In 2018, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission ¹ reported that there were yet un-used federal funds available for election system upgrades – made available after former Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen warned it was a "national security concern" that US elections can't be audited without paper ballots. Security experts have in recent years called for major elections to have a physical paper trail so a trustworthy audit can be performed.

Hart InterCivic, a leading provider of voting systems in the United States is committed to bringing improved security to the voting process. As part of its Verity family of modern, secure voting systems, the new Verity Duo Voting System was designed to deliver a simple, intuitive touchscreen voting experience with the reassurance of a printed paper vote record. Hart and Brother integrated the renowned PocketJet 7 series mobile printers into the new system, which is available now nationwide.

The Power in the Collaboration

According to Jim Canter, VP of Engineering at Hart InterCivic, “Verity Duo required best of breed thermal printing technology to meet the unique demands of a voting system and ensure the quality and integrity of the system is maintained. Brother Mobile solutions has an outstanding reputation in providing high quality thermal printing solutions, and we are extremely pleased to be working together.”

Greg O’Connell, Vice President of Sales at Brother Mobile Solutions outlined the important role mobile printers can play in hybrid voting systems to ensure secure voting. “We are equally excited to have collaborated with Hart InterCivic, a national leader in voting systems and believe the Verity Duo will help improve the integrity of the voting process.”

Mr. O’Connell added, “Today’s voting process is undergoing a necessary transformation. Governments want new solutions that offer ease of voting, along with a paper trail and records needed for evidence in the event of an audit. With voting security high on the radar – it’s imperative for systems to ensure that every ballot cast equals one ballot counted. As governments move to upgrade, they need to understand the checks and balances that mobile printing can deliver.”

Mobile Printing Adds Voting Safety and Audit Trail

With the Verity Duo, casting votes is as easy as inserting the printed vote record into the Verity Scan. The system offers:

One convenient device to mark and print -- Voters mark ballot choices on a touchscreen and print easy-to-review vote records on the integrated Brother PocketJet printer.

VVSG-compliant accessible interfaces -- Designed for voting privacy and independence – for all voters. Fully compliant with federal requirements for accessibility.

Centralized polling place management -- Unique daisy-chain configuration with centralized management to quickly, easily open and close polls and monitor voting devices from one console.

Reduces warehouse labor to a fraction -- Less equipment to prepare before the election; no equipment to clear after the election.

Premier printing built-in -- the PocketJet adds value to the system with a small form factor and a high-resolution full-page print.

Ideally suited for early voting and vote centers -- Thousands of ballot styles can be easily managed electronically without the expense and complication of pre-printing paper ballots.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop thermal printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and businesses in retail, ecommerce, manufacturing, route accounting, transportation and logistics, public safety, home healthcare and more. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com

About Hart InterCivic

Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side by side with election professionals for more than 100 years, we share our customers’ dedication to ensuring the sanctity of the vote. Our mission is to help advance democracy one election at a time. This mission fuels our passionate customer focus and our continuous drive for technological innovation that makes voting more straightforward, more equitable and more accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.

Headquartered in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas Hart InterCivic fosters an environment that spurs innovation and empowers employees to deliver great experiences to our customers. For more information about Hart InterCivic and its solutions, visit https://www.hartintercivic.com/

