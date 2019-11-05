Brother International Corporation : - USA Announces Top Management Changes

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation (BIC-USA) announced today that Kazufumi ("Kaz") Ikeda has become the Chairman of BIC-USA's Board of Directors and Don Cummins, also a BIC-USA Board member, has become President of BIC-USA.

Kaz came to BIC-USA in 2013 and has served as President since 2014. He first joined Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan) ("BIL") in 1985 and held various positions with the Brother Group, including General Manager of Corporate Planning for BIL and Deputy Managing Director responsible for general management of Brother International Germany GmbH.

Don joined Brother USA in 1985, beginning his career in various product management roles and then transitioning through several leadership roles in the organization from Director of Marketing in 1992 to Vice President of Marketing in 1997 to Senior Vice President in 2004, leading all of Brother's Business Machine Group products, to Executive Vice President for all company sales and marketing in 2019.

Ichiro Sasaki, President of BIL, commented, "Kaz has led BIC-USA to achieve record-breaking results and has made Brother Americas stronger and more competitive. His leadership over the past five years has taken Brother through business, operational and talent transformations, guiding us towards our medium-term business strategy and Global Vision. Don's long-standing history with the company and vast product marketing experience will be an asset to Brother Americas in furthering our vision and goals. He has been engaged in the printing business for many years and has made a significant contribution to the growth of the business. I am excited for both Kaz and Don and their continuing work with the current management team in achieving the next phase of our goals at Brother."

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brother-international-corporation---usa-announces-top-management-changes-300952083.html

SOURCE Brother International Corporation