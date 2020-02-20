Log in
Brothers Team Up to Bring Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Chicago Area

02/20/2020 | 05:23pm EST

Chicago, IL, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two entrepreneurial brothers are teaming up to bring Dickey’s authentic, Texas-style barbecue to Broadview, Illinois.

Robert and Timothy Hicks are kick starting their first joint family venture together with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and are looking to open an additional location further south in Birmingham, Alabama.

Combined, the brothers have over 35 years of experience working in the food and beverage industry and are now ready to start a family legacy of their own. “There is nothing more American than barbecue, so opening this restaurant together is our American dream,” says Timothy.  

The brothers plan on serving beer and wine in addition to Dickey’s fan favorites like Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa, hickory-smoked brisket and a variety of wholesome sides such as mac & cheese, barbecue beans and potato salad.

“We’ve been family owned and operated since 1941 and so we’re excited to have Robert and Tim who share those values join our family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit smokes their meat on-site every day and follows recipes passed down by generations to ensure guests are always served true, competition grade barbecue. Across the U.S., guests can enjoy authentic, slow-smoked barbecue complemented by an array of savory sides that can be experienced in-store, at home or at the next big event.

To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

###

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
972-248-9899 Ext.156
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
