Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE: SVXY) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class who purchased ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE: SVXY) (“ProShares”) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 1, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in ProShares during the Class Period. Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose in connection with the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and during the Class Period that due to a low-volatility trading environment, liquidity risks, and systemic design flaws, SVXY was susceptible to suffering calamitous losses.

According to the complaint, following February 5, 2018 materializations of the latent risks in the SVXY and other inverse and leveraged ETPs, which exposed fatal design flaws that made the products far riskier, the value of the SVXY declined significantly.

