Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE: SVXY) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

STEVENSON, Md., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class who purchased ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE: SVXY) (“ProShares”) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 1, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in ProShares during the Class Period.  Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose in connection with the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and during the Class Period that due to a low-volatility trading environment, liquidity risks, and systemic design flaws, SVXY was susceptible to suffering calamitous losses.

According to the complaint, following February 5, 2018 materializations of the latent risks in the SVXY and other inverse and leveraged ETPs, which exposed fatal design flaws that made the products far riskier, the value of the SVXY declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in ProShares during the class period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven
Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation
1925 Old Valley Road
Stevenson, Maryland 21153
Telephone: 410-415-6616
hoffman@browerpiven.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pCLASS ACTION ALERT : Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VNDA) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:53pCompany Profile for Excelero
BU
03:52pAnnual General Meeting of Arion Bank 2019
GL
03:52pGold Reverses Losses After Fed Decision
DJ
03:51pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Safety first - Volvo to add in-car sensors to prevent drunk driving
RE
03:50pREGENCY CENTERS : Lush Cosmetics Introduces Waste-Free Digital Activations at SXSW
PU
03:50pCHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 21 Mar 2019
PU
03:50pSIFCO INDUSTRIES : C Blade – AS 9100D Certified
PU
03:50pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HENLEY JEFFREY
PU
03:48pINMARSAT : in $3.3 billion go-private transatlantic deal talks (March 19)
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.