Brown Advisory : Hires Portfolio Manager in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Advisory, a global, private and independent investment management and strategic advisory firm, is excited to announce that Thomas "Tom" Geddes has joined as a partner, senior advisor and portfolio manager in its Baltimore office.

Mr. Geddes most recently served as the founder and CEO of Plank Industries (now known as Sagamore Ventures), the private holding company of Kevin Plank, Under Armour's founder, executive chairman and brand chief. Mr. Geddes managed the Plank family's investment portfolio and philanthropic efforts, and oversaw the development of a number of private companies in Baltimore that included projects in commercial real estate (specifically, a boutique hotel and a major equity stake in the Port Covington redevelopment in south Baltimore), food and beverage (Sagamore Spirits), venture capital, and thoroughbred horse racing, among other investments.

Prior to his work with the Plank family, Mr. Geddes worked as an investment advisor but also spent time in the nonprofit sector after beginning his career as a teacher. He serves on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and the National Advisory Council for President Obama's My Brother's Keeper Alliance, chairs the board of MedStar Harbor Hospital, and is actively involved in several other organizations. Mr. Geddes was a Morehead-Cain Scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned graduate degrees at the University of Cambridge and Johns Hopkins University.

At Brown Advisory, Mr. Geddes will serve as a portfolio manager focused on the firm's emerging family office practice. He will work with clients to understand their goals and create tailored, diversified portfolios that align with their investment strategy. "We are eager to have Tom on board. He will work with a number of families whose needs are uncommon and often commensurate with those met by a single family office," explains Paul Chew, Brown Advisory's chief investment officer. "We believe that Tom's experience in translating a family's goals into executable and targeted investment opportunities will benefit all of our clients. He also brings extensive experience helping clients think outside of the box about how they can positively impact their communities."

Mr. Geddes's arrival marks the sixth senior hire at Brown Advisory in the past three months. The firm continues to focus on identifying talented investment, planning and financial services professionals who can help contribute to our clients' long-term strategic plans.

