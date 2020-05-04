Log in
Brown, Casey Release Statements on Commerce Decision Impacting AK Steel-Cleveland Cliffs

05/04/2020 | 07:29pm EDT
Washington, D.C. - Today, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statements after the Department of Commerce's decision to launch a 232 investigation on behalf of workers at AK Steel-Cleveland Cliffs:

'For more than two years, Sen. Casey and I have been pushing the Administration to take action against unfair steel imports that threaten Ohio jobs,' said Brown. 'I'm glad the Trump Administration has finally decided to launch a 232 investigation on behalf of the workers at Cleveland Cliffs. But this is just the start, and an investigation by itself won't save these jobs. I urge the Administration to complete the investigation as soon as possible and to take all actions necessary to ensure these workers are able to compete on a level playing field.'

'This is a positive but long overdue step which must now be carried through to ensure the United States does not lose its last remaining electrical steel manufacturer. For two years, I have been calling on this Administration to take action on electrical steel cores and laminations. I'm glad they're finally paying attention to an issue on which several Senators have repeatedly urged action,' said Casey. 'Last week, Senator Brown and I spoke directly to Secretary Ross and pressed that Commerce take action, and I will continue to push for a swift completion to this review.'

Additional Background

Brown has long been pushing the Administration to protect U.S. production of electrical steel as a means to protect national security.

In March 2018, Brown joined Sen. Casey, and Sen. Portman in a letter, asking for the Administration to extend the Section 232 tariffs to laminations, cores, and core assemblies.

Brown also submitted a Question For the Record to Secretary Ross following his testimony at a June 2018 Finance hearing, asking the Secretary to commit to applying the steel 232 remedies to laminations, cores, and transformers by issuing an updated proclamation adding them to the covered products list.

In October of 2018, Brown sent a second letter with Sen. Casey and Sen. Portman to Ambassador Lighthizer, urging USTR to take action to monitor imports of electrical steel downstream products and prevent surges of those imports from Canada and Mexico.

Senators Casey and Brown spoke with Commerce Secretary Ross this past Friday, urging him to quickly launch the investigation.

###

Disclaimer

Sherrod Brown published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 23:28:08 UTC
