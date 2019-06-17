Brown Rudnick Continues White Collar Growth in Washington, D.C. with Partner G. Derek Andreson

Brown Rudnick LLP announced today that G. Derek Andreson has joined the firm as a partner in the Washington, D.C. office. He joins as a member of the firm’s White Collar Defense & Government Investigations Practice Group.

His addition comes on the heels of white collar partner Rachel Wolkinson, who joined the D.C. office earlier this year.

“Derek’s private practice experience combined with his background as a federal prosecutor gives him insight on the key white collar issues our clients are most concerned about, particularly as it relates to internal investigations, trial and anti-corruption compliance and enforcement,” said Stephen Best, Chair of Brown Rudnick's White Collar Defense and Government Investigations Practice Group. “He is a valuable addition to our practice and we’re excited to have him join the team.”

Andreson’s practice is focused on representing companies and individuals on a wide range of white collar matters, including fraud and corruption, Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigations, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) compliance and enforcement matters, and internal investigations for privately held and public companies. He is also an experienced criminal and civil trial attorney.

Before joining Brown Rudnick, Andreson was a Partner and Co-Chair of Winston & Strawn's Global Anti-Corruption & FCPA Practice Group. Andreson also served as a Navy SEAL for six years before embarking on his legal career.

“Derek is a widely respected white collar practitioner with deep roots in both the Washington D.C. market and nationally,” said Jeff Jonas, Managing Director of the firm's Restructuring & Finance Department and Co-Hiring Partner. “He possesses the entrepreneurial spirit and team-oriented approach to client service that is at the heart of our collaborative culture. We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our growing D.C. office.”

“I’ve always been impressed with the caliber of Brown Rudnick’s litigation practice and its strong dedication to quality client service,” said Andreson. “This is a firm that consistently punches above its weight, and there's a lot of opportunity to take my white collar experience with DOJ, SEC and FCPA matters and contribute to this exceptional team.”

Andreson earned his J.D. from Williams & Mary Law School and his B.A. from Old Dominion University.

