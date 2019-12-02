Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brown Thomas and Arnotts Empower Store Associates to Personalize Shopping Journeys In-Store and Online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:26pm EST

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salesfloor, the industry-leading mobile application designed for store associates, announced today that Brown Thomas and Arnotts - both prominent Irish retailers that are part of the Selfridges Group, have selected the Salesfloor clienteling platform to modernize the role of their store associates. Associates at Brown Thomas and Arnotts can now extend the same level of personalized service delivered in-store to customers beyond the store.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts, established in 1849 and 1843 respectively, pride themselves on delivering exceptional customer experiences. By leveraging the Salesfloor platform, their associates will now have a 360° view of a customer’s preferences and purchase history that will allow them to deliver a seamless, personalized experience across all channels.

“Salesfloor helps our in-store stylists connect with their customers on a whole new level,” said Sarah Esler, Digital Innovation & Omnichannel Lead at Brown Thomas and Arnotts. “We are very pleased with the results from the recent pilot phase and excited to see even greater results as more team members are introduced to the platform.”

Store associates at Brown Thomas and Arnotts will be equipped with Salesfloor’s complete clienteling suite to communicate with their customers by e-mail, text messaging, social media, and live chat. Associates will receive automated alerts to notify them of opportunities with individual customers based on preferences and previous transactions. Customers can also shop online with store associates through Salesfloor’s Storefronts, which allow associates to create personalized versions of the e-commerce website and highlight their top recommendations,

“We are very excited to be expanding our partnership with Brown Thomas and Arnotts,” said Oscar Sachs, CEO at Salesfloor. “It’s a privilege to be working with such prestigious brands and helping them modernize the role of their associates across Europe.”

ABOUT BROWN THOMAS

Brown Thomas is Ireland’s premier lifestyle retailer. Through its internationally acclaimed and award-winning window displays, renowned fashion shows, exclusive product launches and unique luxury boutiques, Brown Thomas offers an unparalleled luxury shopping experience. It is a destination for Irish and international customers alike.

ABOUT ARNOTTS

Arnotts has been Dublin’s Department Store since 1843. Since opening its decorative, doors in the first half of the nineteenth century, Arnotts has developed its premises into the 300,000 sq ft store you know and love today. Arnotts offer a unique shopping experience to customers, stocking over 700 international brands and 100 Irish craft brands, with a team of over 1,000 team members who are passionate about their role in the business and excited about the future of the historic Arnotts brand.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts are part of Selfridges Group, which provides leading luxury shopping experiences for millions of customers around the world through iconic, innovative and inspiring retail destinations.

ABOUT SALESFLOOR

Salesfloor is a mobile platform designed for store associates to personalize customer experiences. Salesfloor provides clienteling tools to engage customers, including innovative features that allow online customers to shop live with store associates via online storefronts, live shopping apps and associate marketing tools. An award-winning platform with over 25,000 associates from leading retailers in Apparel, Beauty, Jewelry and Baby/Toys, Salesfloor is redefining the role of today’s associate to drive results and differentiate the customer experience. For more information, visit www.salesfloor.net and follow Salesfloor on LinkedIn and Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29fd712f-26df-460a-9ca9-de1e74f3c8c4

Media contact
Ana Bertolucci
Director of Marketing
ana@salesfloor.net
(438)-798-3244

Primary Logo

Brown Thomas and Arnotts Empower Store Associates to Personalize Shopping Journeys In-Store and Online

Brown Thomas and Arnotts, both prominent Irish retailers that are part of the Selfridges Group, have selected the Salesfloor clienteling platform to modernize the role of their store associates.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pFLAGSHIP PIONEERING : Names Dr. Nancy Simonian, CEO of Syros, as Recipient of the 2019 Pioneering Leader Award
PR
01:52pEVOLVING GOLD : Announces Closing of Financing
AQ
01:51pPAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES : Announces A "Best Gift, Ever" Holiday Bonus Offer
PR
01:51pBEST HP LAPTOP & MONITOR CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : HP Spectre, Envy, Omen & Pavilion Sales Researched by Compare Before Buying
BU
01:50pEnel joins bidders for Renvico wind assets in Italy, France
RE
01:50pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
01:50pJEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:50pBLUE CANYON TECHNOLOGIES : Named 2019 Best in Biz Award Winner
BU
01:49pKBRA Assigns AA- Rating and Stable Outlook to State of Connecticut GO Bonds (2020 Series A) and GO Refunding Bonds (2020 Series B)
BU
01:49pNextEra Energy, Entergy Say Construction Starts on Arkansas Solar Project
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group