Bruce Gonzalez Joins Pelican Products as Vice President, Controller

09/09/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions and advanced portable lighting solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of seasoned financial professional Bruce Gonzalez to the position of Vice President - Controller.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005784/en/

Bruce Gonzalez Joins Pelican Products as Vice President, Controller. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bruce Gonzalez Joins Pelican Products as Vice President, Controller. (Photo: Business Wire)

As of August 26th, Bruce Gonzalez joined the financial team responsible for overseeing Pelican’s worldwide financial reporting, internal controls and accounting practices and policies. In his role as controller, he will direct a wide range of financial functions, including internal and external financial reporting, and supporting Pelican’s management team by conveying economic results and assisting in the formulation of sound financial and operational decisions.

“We believe Bruce will be an excellent addition to the Pelican management team,” says George Platisa, Pelican’s Chief Financial Officer. “His diverse range of career experiences in financial leadership positions will help guide Pelican into our next stage of growth, while optimizing our bottom line.”

Bruce Gonzalez has considerable experience implementing financial information systems, as well as designing and executing internal fiscal controls at high-growth companies. He comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance and operations management, which includes comprehensive background in the area of consumer product manufacturing. He has honed his skills with a range of privately and publicly held companies, working as a controller for Bird, Unified Grocers, Rentech and Loot Crate, as well as a strong public accounting background with Ernst and Young.

Gonzalez has proven himself to be adept at applying highly technical, complex accounting principles and expertise to address a wide range of company circumstances. He has guided several mergers and acquisitions on both the buying and selling sides, and has facilitated the seamless integration of merging businesses. He has consistently shown dedicated leadership in the areas of due diligence and purchase accounting.

Bruce holds a B.S. in Accounting and a B.A. in Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University and has earned additional certifications at the USC Marshall School of Business.

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 26 countries, with 24 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit http://www.pelican.com or http://www.behrmancap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
