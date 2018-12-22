Bruce Power LP : Unit 8 planned maintenance features harvest of medical isotopes

Bruce Power's top-performing unit has been returned to service after a planned maintenance outage, and is again providing the province with low-cost, reliable energy, while benefitting the world's health care system.

After setting a site record of 623 consecutive days of continuous operation earlier this year, Unit 8 underwent a planned maintenance outage of over 100 days this fall. During this important Life-Extension outage, the company also harvested life-saving Cobalt-60 from the reactor, which helps sterilize 40 per cent of the world's single use medical devices, keeping the world's hospitals safe and clean.

During the outage, High Specific Activity (HSA) Cobalt was inserted into the unit. Over the next two years, it will be irradiated and then harvested during Unit 8's next planned maintenance outage. The HSA Cobalt will be used to treat brain tumours through the Gamma Knife, a specialized, non-invasive device that focuses 200 beams of radiation on a tumour or other target, minimizing damage to healthy tissue. Learn more about the many uses of Cobalt-60 and HSA Cobalt on the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council's website.

'The Unit 8 outage was an important one in our overall Life-Extension Program,' said Paul Clark, Vice President, Bruce B. 'Unit 8 has historically been one of the world's most reliable nuclear reactors, and our skilled employees and tradespeople completed thousands of maintenance tasks during this outage. This will allow Unit 8 to reliably provide carbon-free, low-cost power to the people and businesses of Ontario for about two years.

'As with all our planned maintenance outages in 2018, and as we look to 2019, these successful maintenance windows become increasingly important as we prepare to remove Unit 6 from service in 2020 for our first Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project. While Unit 6 undergoes its MCR, the people of Ontario are counting on Bruce Power's other seven units to be there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, providing 30 per cent of province's electricity at 30 per cent less than the average cost to generate residential power.'

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

