Brunei Darussalam's Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for Quarter 1, 2020 (Q1 2020)

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM'S RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICE INDEX (RPPI)

FOR QUARTER 1, 2020 (Q1 2020)

1. Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) today published Brunei Darussalam's Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for the first quarter of 2020. The index is compiled using data sourced from banks in Brunei Darussalam, and is published with close cooperation from the Ministry of Development, in particular the Authority for Building Control and Construction Industry (ABCi).

2. In Q1 2020, the RPPI was at 91.1, showing a decrease of 0.5% year-on-year compared to Q1 2019, and a decrease of 4.3% quarter-on-quarter compared to Q4 2019.

3. Based on the mortgage data obtained from banks, there were 76 transactions for residential properties in Q1 2020. The majority of these transactions were for semi-detached houses (32.9%); followed by detached houses (30.3%); terrace houses (18.4%); and apartments (18.4%). No transactions were recorded for land in Q1 2020.

4. The median purchase price for all types of residential properties was BND249,000 in Q1 2020, showing an increase of 1.6% compared to Q1 2019, and decrease of 3.5% compared to Q4 2019. The median purchase prices in Q1 2020 were BND300,000 for detached houses; BND260,000 for semi-detached houses; BND176,750 for terrace houses; and BND232,000 for apartments.

5. The published statistics and index should be treated as general information only and one should not rely solely upon these data to draw specific conclusions on a particular residential property as property values vary with location, land size, floor area and so on.
6. For more information on RPPI, members of the public may refer to the technical notes on the methodology and statistics which can be obtained from the AMBD website atwww.ambd.gov.bnand follow updates on RPPI via AMBD's Instagram account @autoriti_monetari.

Disclaimer

Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:05 UTC
