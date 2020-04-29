Log in
Brunswick Bancorp : Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/29/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Brunswick Bancorp (“Brunswick” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRBW), the holding company for Brunswick Bank and Trust, today announced the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”), which was held on April 28, 2020.

At the 2020 Annual Meeting, Brunswick shareholders elected all eight of the Company’s director nominees – Frank J. Gumina, Jr., James Atieh, Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr., James Gassaro, Michael Kaplan, Richard A. Malouf, Bridget Quinn and Robert P. Sica – to its Board of Directors. In addition, Brunswick shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company’s bylaws and certificate of incorporation that establish corporate governance procedures consistent with those used by many other public companies and that will enhance the Board’s ability to make decisions in the best interests of all shareholders, particularly given the near-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the results certified by the inspector of elections, approximately 84% or more of the votes cast were in favor of the election of Brunswick’s eight director nominees. Approximately 79% of the votes cast were in favor of adopting a classified board, approximately 79% of the votes cast were in favor of the unanimous vote provision, and approximately 97% of the votes cast were in favor of the advance notice provision.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank which serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and five additional branch offices.


© Business Wire 2020
