Brunswick Bancorp : Reports 2020 First Half and Second Quarter Financial Results

07/27/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Brunswick Bancorp (“Brunswick” or “the Company") (OTC: “BRBW”), the holding company for Brunswick Bank and Trust (“the Bank”), today reported its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets increased 19.65% to $286.9 million from December 31, 2019;
  • Loan portfolio increased 10.59% to $215.2 million from December 31, 2019;
  • Deposits increased 11.21% to $215.9 million from December 31, 2019; and
  • Increased net income in both the quarter and the year to date periods.

“Brunswick delivered another solid quarter as our increased business development and marketing efforts and our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program enabled us to continue growing assets, loans, deposits and net income,” said Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are confident the actions we have taken to improve top- and bottom-line performance have Brunswick well-positioned to weather near-term headwinds and succeed as the pandemic subsides.”

Mr. Frungillo continued, “We are proud of the work Brunswick Bank and our employees have done to support our local community during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to continuing to safely serve our customers, we assisted local businesses by executing 125 loans totaling approximately $11 million through the PPP loan program. We are committed to continuing to serve customers in a manner that is safe for them and our employees.”

Financial Summary for First Half of 2020

At June 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of $286.9 million, an increase of $47.1 million or 19.65% over the December 31, 2019 total of $239.8 million. The growth was mainly driven by management’s previously implemented business development initiatives. Cash due from banks was $27.2 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $9.0 million or 49.33% over year-end due to current market conditions. The loan portfolio grew to $215.2 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $20.6 million or 10.59% since December 31, 2019. Growth was primarily in loans secured by commercial real estate and the addition of $11.0 million in PPP loan balances during the current quarter. Securities increased to $26.9 million, up $15.9 million, or 144.11%, from the $11.0 million balance at December 31, 2019, as the Bank used excess liquidity to purchase securities to increase its yield over the fed funds rate.

Deposits grew to $215.9 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $21.8 million, or 11.21%, from December 31, 2019 as a result of management’s increased marketing efforts. FHLB borrowing increased by $13.5 million to $16.7 million at June 30, 2020 as the Bank locked in longer term borrowings at lower rates than retail deposits. The Bank also was able to enter the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPPLF program, which allows the Bank to fund its PPP loans at a cost of 35 basis points for up to 2 years, matching the maturity of the PPP loans.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $624 thousand to $40.0 million due to earnings retention net of the change in unrealized losses. The Bank meets all criteria to be considered “Well Capitalized”.

The Bank’s Net Interest Margin was 3.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.96% at June 30, 2019. The Bank’s cost of deposits decreased to 1.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 1.83% for the comparative period in 2019. The Bank’s yield on interest earning assets decreased to 4.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 5.15% for the same period last year.

Net interest income was $4.214 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $404 thousand, or 10.60%, from $3.810 million for the comparable period of 2019. Loan income grew to $5.367 million for the six months ending June 30, 2020, an increase of $679 thousand, or 14.49%, from $4.688 million for the same period a year ago due to higher outstanding balances. Interest expense was $1.340 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $234 thousand, or 21.19%, when compared to $1.105 million for the same period a year ago due to a higher level of deposits.

Total other income was $648 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $82 thousand, or 14.42%., over the same period a year ago. During the period, the Company realized $132 thousand in gains on securities as the Company repositioned its investment portfolio. The securities sold were replaced by similar securities with essentially the same effective duration and a nominally higher yield. Service fees on deposit accounts decreased by $81 thousand or 18.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, when compared to the same period a year ago due to reduced activity from COVID-19.

Total non-interest expenses were $3.987 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $184 thousand, or 4.82% over the same period a year ago. Salaries increased by $272 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year. Occupancy expenses declined to $435 thousand, a reduction of $243 thousand from the same period a year ago, as the Bank closed its Englishtown office on May 31, 2019 and purchased its Main office on Livingston Avenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other expenses grew by $144 thousand to $1.148 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to $1.004 million for the same period a year ago, as the Bank has experienced an increase in Legal and Professional fees.

Provisions for loan losses was $170 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to no provision during the same period a year ago. The Company believes this increase is prudent given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and customers. Management is actively monitoring the Bank’s loan portfolio in light of the continued uncertainty and may increase provisions for loan losses in the future.

Net income was $541 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $411 thousand for the same period a year ago, an increase of $130 thousand or 31.47%. Income before income taxes and provision for loan losses was $875 thousand, an increase of $302 thousand, or 52.70%, over the same period a year ago.

Financial Summary for the Three Months ended June 30, 2020

Net interest income was $2.089 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $180 thousand, or 9.43%, from $1.909 million for the same period a year ago. Loan income was $2.651 million for the three months ending June 30, 2020, an increase of $255 thousand, or 10.65%, from $2.395 million for the same period a year ago due to higher outstanding balances. Interest expense was $644 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $65 thousand, or 11.24% when compared to $579 thousand for the same period a year ago, primarily due to lower market rates offset by increased volume.

Total other income was $386 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $83 thousand or 27.19% when compared to $303 for the same period a year ago. During the current period, the Company realized $132 thousand in gains on securities as the Company repositioned its investment portfolio, as discussed above. Service fees on deposit accounts decreased by $57 thousand or 26.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, when compared to $217 thousand for the same period a year ago due to reduced activity from COVID-19. Total non-interest expenses were $1.980 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $47 thousand, or 2.42% when compared to $1.933 million for the same period a year ago. Salaries increased by $161 thousand to $1.152 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to $991 thousand for the same period a year ago primarily due to an addition to staff for our residential mortgage department. Occupancy expenses decreased to $200 thousand, a reduction of $141 thousand from $341 thousand for the same period a year ago due to the closing of our Englishtown branch and the purchase of our Livingston Avenue branch. Other expenses grew by $27 thousand to $581 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to $554 thousand for the same period last year as the Bank has experienced an increase in Legal and Professional fees.

Provisions for loan losses was $90 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to no provisions in the comparable year ago period. The Company believes this increase is prudent given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and customers. Management is actively monitoring the Bank’s loan portfolio in light of the continued uncertainty and may increase provisions for loan losses in the future.

Net income was $310 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $197 thousand for the same period a year ago, an increase of $113 thousand or 57.63%. Income before income taxes and provision for loan losses was $495 thousand, an increase of $216 thousand, or 77.22%, over the same period a year ago.

Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

Like virtually all companies, the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has impacted the Company and the Bank. The Company reopened all of its branches on July 6, 2020, with the exception of our George Street Branch which will remain temporarily closed. Branch lobbies are open on a limited basis following the CDC and the State of New Jersey guidelines. In addition, to assist customers, the Bank is still participating in the PPP loan program as a lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company, the Bank and its customers. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank which serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and five additional branch offices.

 
BRUNSWICK BANCORP REPORTS JUNE 30, 2020 RESULTS
 
 
BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
JUNE 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED)

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

ASSETS
Cash and due from banks

$

27,225,225

 

$

18,232,092

 

$

11,113,283

 

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

4,305,224

 

 

4,947,028

 

 

5,598,679

 

Securities available for sale, at fair market value

 

22,641,660

 

 

6,091,955

 

 

6,301,650

 

Restricted bank stock, at cost

 

952,900

 

 

313,800

 

 

589,800

 

Loans receivable, net

 

215,192,189

 

 

194,590,692

 

 

177,683,250

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

4,660,925

 

 

4,899,205

 

 

1,013,359

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,367,022

 

 

678,059

 

 

557,896

 

Other real estate

 

5,591,834

 

 

5,373,664

 

 

5,358,031

 

Other assets

 

4,964,050

 

 

4,657,101

 

 

7,707,420

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

286,901,028

 

$

239,783,596

 

$

215,923,369

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing

$

55,124,000

 

$

45,155,982

 

$

34,758,272

 

Interest bearing

 

160,731,738

 

 

148,944,198

 

 

129,071,639

 

Total deposits

 

215,855,738

 

 

194,100,180

 

 

163,829,912

 

Borrowed funds

 

27,055,930

 

 

3,200,000

 

 

8,000,000

 

Accrued interest payable

 

779,578

 

 

493,421

 

 

322,647

 

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

1,053,322

 

 

1,300,744

 

 

1,293,179

 

Other liabilities

 

2,161,252

 

 

1,317,985

 

 

3,915,150

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

246,905,819

 

 

200,412,329

 

 

177,360,887

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock-no stated value
10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020.
Common stock - no par value
10,000,000 shares authorized;
3,036,603 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and 2019
and December 31, 2019
Additional paid-in capital

 

7,748,486

 

 

7,699,758

 

 

7,663,049

 

Other Comprehensive Loss

 

11,481

 

 

(18,335

)

 

(33,807

)

Retained earnings

 

33,850,703

 

 

33,310,055

 

 

32,454,099

 

Treasury stock at cost, 224,557 and 214,599 shares,

 

 

at June 30, 2020 and 2019, and 225,057

 

(1,615,460

)

 

(1,620,210

)

 

(1,520,859

)

shares at December 31, 2019.
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

39,995,209

 

 

39,371,267

 

 

38,562,482

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

286,901,028

 

$

239,783,596

 

$

215,923,369

 

 
Book Value per share

$

14.22

 

$

14.00

 

$

13.66

 

 
 
BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED)

June 30,

2020

2019

INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans

$

5,367,377

$

4,688,109

Interest on investments

 

126,676

 

115,255

Interest on balances with banks

 

59,294

 

111,965

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

 

5,553,348

 

4,915,330

 
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits

 

1,262,224

 

1,079,152

Interest on borrowed funds

 

77,501

 

26,286

Total interest expense

 

1,339,726

 

1,105,439

 
NET INTEREST INCOME

 

4,213,622

 

3,809,891

Provision for loan losses

 

170,000

 

-

 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

4,043,622

 

3,809,891

 
OTHER INCOME
Service fees

 

350,415

 

431,534

Gain on sale securities AFS

 

132,623

 

-

Other income

 

165,405

 

135,171

TOTAL OTHER INCOME

 

648,443

 

566,705

 
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits

 

2,310,432

 

2,038,001

Occupancy expenses

 

435,224

 

678,322

Equipment expenses

 

93,239

 

83,417

Other expenses

 

1,148,466

 

1,004,111

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES

 

3,987,360

 

3,803,852

 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

704,705

 

572,745

Income tax expense

 

164,057

 

161,499

NET INCOME

$

540,648

$

411,246

 
Earnings per share

$

0.19

$

0.15

Earnings per share (Diluted)

$

0.19

$

0.15

 
 
BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED)

June 30,

2020

2019

INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans

$

2,650,511

$

2,395,313

Interest on investments

 

74,129

 

40,307

Interest on balances with banks

 

8,926

 

52,814

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

 

2,733,567

 

2,488,433

 
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits

 

589,955

 

552,864

Interest on borrowed funds

 

54,316

 

26,286

Total interest expense

 

644,270

 

579,151

 
NET INTEREST INCOME

 

2,089,296

 

1,909,283

Provision for loan losses

 

90,000

 

-

 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

1,999,296

 

1,909,283

 
OTHER INCOME
Service fees

 

159,733

 

217,153

Gain on sale securities AFS

 

132,623

 

-

Other income

 

93,595

 

86,293

TOTAL OTHER INCOME

 

385,950

 

303,446

 
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits

 

1,152,372

 

991,196

Occupancy expenses

 

199,862

 

340,925

Equipment expenses

 

47,046

 

46,945

Other expenses

 

581,079

 

554,416

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES

 

1,980,359

 

1,933,483

 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

404,888

 

279,246

Income tax expense

 

94,884

 

82,576

NET INCOME

$

310,004

$

196,670

 
NET INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
Earnings per share

$

0.11

$

0.07

Earnings per share (Diluted)

$

0.11

$

0.07

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
