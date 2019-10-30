|
Brunswick Bancorp : Reports September 30, 2019 Results
10/30/2019 | 10:49am EDT
Brunswick Bancorp (OTCBB:BRBW):
|BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED)
|September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
$ 15,615,595
|
|
$ 16,980,504
|
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|
5,274,084
|
|
6,454,390
|
|Securities available for sale, at fair market value
|
6,181,905
|
|
6,376,754
|
|Restricted bank stock, at cost
|
|
799,800
|
|
204,700
|
|Loans receivable, net
|
|
|
189,872,807
|
|
153,565,310
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
3,766,456
|
|
1,039,601
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
699,836
|
|
465,727
|
|Other real estate
|
|
|
5,373,664
|
|
5,358,031
|
|Other assets
|
|
|
|
4,645,674
|
|
1,747,463
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$ 232,229,820
|
|
$ 192,192,480
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-interest bearing
|
|
|
$ 48,012,279
|
|
$ 38,740,461
|
| Interest bearing
|
|
|
125,757,171
|
|
112,980,376
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|
173,769,450
|
|
151,720,837
|
|Borrowed funds
|
|
|
14,000,000
|
|
-
|
|Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
367,664
|
|
432,648
|
|Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
1,361,250
|
|
1,092,326
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|
3,798,985
|
|
965,140
|
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
193,297,349
|
|
154,210,950
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock-no stated value
|
|
|
|
|
| 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares
|
|
|
|
| issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|Common stock - no par value
|
|
|
|
|
| 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
| 3,036,603 and 3,223,951 shares issued at
|
|
|
|
| at September 30, 2019 and 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
7,680,857
|
|
8,166,258
|
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|
|
(26,742)
|
|
(254,989)
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|
32,898,566
|
|
31,412,140
|
|Treasury stock at cost, 225,057 and 197,595 shares,
|
|
|
|
| at September 30, 2019 and 2018.
|
|
(1,620,210)
|
|
(1,341,879)
|
|
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
38,932,471
|
|
37,981,530
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 232,229,820
|
|
$ 192,192,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED)
|September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$ 7,444,158
|
|
$ 6,023,430
|
|Interest on investments
|
|
|
167,065
|
|
188,510
|
|Interest on balances with banks
|
|
135,118
|
|
138,332
|
|
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|
|
7,746,341
|
|
6,350,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on deposits
|
|
|
1,664,056
|
|
1,042,618
|
|Interest on borrowed funds
|
|
93,973
|
|
3,122
|
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
1,758,029
|
|
1,045,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
5,988,312
|
|
5,304,532
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
5,988,312
|
|
5,304,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service fees
|
|
|
|
631,482
|
|
701,465
|
|Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
236,006
|
|Gain on sale of OREO
|
|
|
-
|
|
(15,841)
|
|Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
111,823
|
|
11,000
|
|Other income
|
|
|
|
243,387
|
|
162,353
|
|
|TOTAL OTHER INCOME
|
|
986,692
|
|
1,094,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
3,134,697
|
|
3,001,866
|
|Occupancy expenses
|
|
|
980,891
|
|
1,077,900
|
|Equipment expenses
|
|
|
128,125
|
|
125,304
|
|Other expenses
|
|
|
1,549,064
|
|
1,377,806
|
|
|TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES
|
|
5,792,776
|
|
5,582,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
1,182,228
|
|
816,639
|Income tax expense
|
|
|
326,515
|
|
201,284
|
|
|NET INCOME
|
|
|
$ 855,713
|
|
$ 615,355
|BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED)
|September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$ 2,756,048
|
|
$ 2,199,465
|
|Interest on investments
|
|
|
51,810
|
|
57,565
|
|Interest on balances with banks
|
|
23,153
|
|
48,984
|
|
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|
|
2,831,012
|
|
2,306,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on deposits
|
|
|
584,904
|
|
383,722
|
|Interest on borrowed funds
|
|
67,686
|
|
3,122
|
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
652,591
|
|
386,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
2,178,421
|
|
1,919,171
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
2,178,421
|
|
1,919,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service fees
|
|
|
|
199,948
|
|
235,833
|
|Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Gain on sale of OREO
|
|
|
-
|
|
(58,750)
|
|Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
111,823
|
|
11,000
|
|Other income
|
|
|
|
108,215
|
|
44,291
|
|
|TOTAL OTHER INCOME
|
|
419,987
|
|
232,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
1,096,696
|
|
997,719
|
|Occupancy expenses
|
|
|
302,568
|
|
372,943
|
|Equipment expenses
|
|
|
44,708
|
|
40,395
|
|Other expenses
|
|
|
544,953
|
|
517,078
|
|
|TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES
|
|
1,988,925
|
|
1,928,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
609,483
|
|
223,411
|Income tax expense
|
|
|
165,016
|
|
63,810
|
|
|NET INCOME
|
|
|
$ 444,467
|
|
$ 159,601
