Brussels Airport : Hovering roof of Sky Hall gets new support structure

08/17/2018 | 01:26pm CEST

Three 53.5-ton trusses integrated in the roof structure

After various fruitless external studies, the engineers of Brussels Airport Company set to work themselves and came up with a solution of their own: a construction which will take over the roof function.

Three steel trusses, each 55 metres long and weighing 53.5 tons, are slid into the existing roof in three parts using a 700 ton crane. The trusses come between the four awnings of the aluminium roof. On the northern side façade, an additional truss weighing 20 tons will be put up.

The existing support pillars with hinges will be additionally reinforced with solid steel sheets to bear the additional weight. New tension bars will be placed between the existing one.

The preparations for the work on the roof have taken 3 years. The correct calculations had to be made and the appropriate permits obtained to be able to install the necessary building material at the airport. Brussels Airport has invested 23 million euros in the renovation of the building.

60 years ago

In the fifties, our country took the strategic decision to build a new airport infrastructure for the economic development of our country, in particular to handle the expected flow of visitors to the World Exhibition, Expo 58. The heart of this new infrastructure was the transit hall, now also known as the Sky Hall.

The architects Brunfaut, Bontinck and Moutschen designed the hall as an open and light space, allowing travellers and visitors a fine view of the activities at the airport. The interior was finished with warm materials such as wenge wood as wall covering or yellow quartzite for the floor.

During the further development of the airport, the buildings were redesigned and/or extended. When a new passenger terminal was opened in the nineties, the transit hall was no longer used.

Disclaimer

The Brussels Airport Company SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:25:02 UTC
