Brussels Airport : will reduce to zero CO2 emissions by 2050

Brussels Airport joined the 193 other airports in signing the resolution from the ACI Europe airport association to reduce to zero CO2 emissions by 2050 at the latest. During the 29th annual Congress of ACI Europe in Cyprus, the airport sector agreed unanimously upon the highly ambitious goals, relating to climate change objectives and sustainability. The airports have thus taken a landmark commitment with regard to the climate plan in their industry, in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global warming well below 2 degrees.

Under the denominator 'NetZeroCarbon2050', 194 airports from 24 countries have committed themselves to net CO2 emissions by no later than 2050. To reach that goal, the airports will reduce their CO2 emissions to zero. Brussels Airport too, fully commits to signing the resolution related to the airport industry.

'Brussels Airport has been committed since 2011to a major reduction in CO2. Since 2018, Brussels Airport has also been CO2 neutral according to the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme of ACI Europe. It is urgent that we, both as an industry and as an individual player, take the next step and implement zero CO2 emissions without CO2 offsetting. We are convinced that this is a feasible plan, by virtue of research and innovation, further investments, knowledge-sharing and partnerships in our sector', says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company.