Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bryan Brandenburg Launches SimViz AI Biotech Company Zenerchi With $1.2M in Seed Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

Serial entrepreneur and computer scientist Bryan Brandenburg advances biomedical and life extension simulation and visualization AI technologies at the helm of Zenerchi LLC

AI/VR/AR/3D and IoT technologies have come full circle with the formal launch of life extension and biomedical simulation and visualization AI company Zenerchi™ (www.simviz.com). Zenerchi is the long-anticipated “stealth startup” endeavor from serial entrepreneur and computer scientist Bryan Brandenburg, who serves as the company’s Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder and CEO.

After several years in development, Zenerchi has raised $1.2 million in seed funding this year from private accredited investors. The company is finalizing an additional $5 million funding round that is currently underway with institutional investors.

The funding will further accelerate a new realm of consumer and business applications centered on Zenerchi’s physiology SimViz AI cloud-based platform. The resulting technology will empower a host of wellness and medical uses that span biomedical and pharmaceutical research, life extension, fitness, wellness, edutainment, exhibitions, and S.T.E.M / S.T.E.A.M education, as well as spawning new advances in medical diagnosis, drug testing, omics, and healthcare. Combined, the industries affected comprise a global economic value of more than $10 trillion.

The Zenerchi SimViz AI Platform™ has the potential to propel each of these sectors into a new realm of visualization, leveraging and converging the most advanced capabilities of simulation, GUI/UX, AI, VR, AR and 3D technology and resulting in new use cases and an entirely new paradigm of technology use.

Zenerchi will unveil its first public-facing tech implementation next year with a simulation visualization AI lab built on leading open source physiology simulation software developed by Stanford University, MIT, Indiana University, Harvard Medical School and the Department of Defense. Additionally, the company has entered into partnerships to produce a series of immersive location based S.T.E.M. edutainment experiences in the Asia Pacific countries, the United States, Europe, and throughout the world beginning in late 2020.

“We are extremely excited the time has come to announce the company we’ve been developing for the past several years,” Brandenburg said. “From our deep experience in cloud platforms, animation, simulation, 3D modeling and software, biomedical and scientific visualization, high performance games, AI, and the viral marketing experience honed and proven through past careers—all of the development and entrepreneurial experience in our team’s collective careers is now culminating in a perfect storm launch and rapid scaling of Zenerchi.”

“The co-founders and core participants in Zenerchi include some of the most talented technologists and leaders from the prior organizations I’ve led or founded,” Brandenburg continued. “Together with this incredible ‘brain trust’ in the U.S. and abroad, combined with world-class physiology open source simulation software partners, we intend to scale the Zenerchi SimViz AI Platform™ for license, joint ventures, and use by our current and future partners at full speed.”

About Zenerchi

Zenerchi, LLC, (www.SimViz.com) is a private organization based in Salt Lake City, Utah and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with a mission to create the #1 4D human body simulator, 3D/VR/AR visualization and AI cloud platform in the world to empower a new era of uses. The education, diagnostic and business applications for the Zenerchi SimViz AI Platform™ will serve wellness, healthcare and biomedical education, as well as creating visualization capabilities far beyond our current technology realm.

Headed by Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Brandenburg, the company is comprised of a core team of scientific visualization experts, serial entrepreneurs, software and game developers, medical doctors, neuroscientists and cloud and AI technologists who have individually and collectively achieved significant technological, product innovation, and industry milestones in the past.

In a nutshell, the company will provide the applied understanding of human physiology in ways that can impact every aspect of our human existence for good.

#VentureCapital #PrivateEquity #3DBodyVisualization #Health #Innovation #Healthcare #Fitness #Wellness #DigitalHealth #LifeExtension #Antiaging #Unity3D #MedicalSimulation #HealthcareAI #AR #VR #IoT #PhysiologySimulation #OpenSource #AI

Notes to Editor:
Zenerchi LLC Website: https://simviz.com
Zenerchi Press Kit: https://simviz.com/press-kit/
Zenerchi Contact Page for Future Announcements: https://simviz.com/contact/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pHBO MAX : What We Know and Don't Know
DJ
02:22pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02:17pISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates
RE
02:17pAVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
02:17pDYNATRACE : Automation is a must-have for monitoring complex environments
PU
02:16pQUZARA RELEASES INNOVATIVE FEDRAMP NO-COST COMPLIANCE ASSESSMENT SOFTWARE TO FAST TRACK SAAS, ISV AND TECH PROVIDERS : FedRAMP Readiness Assessment Tool
PR
02:15pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : shareholder asks Delaware court to revive lawsuit
AQ
02:15pTAUBMAN CENTERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:15pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 30 October 2019
AQ
02:14pTELENOR : Share buyback
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50 billion tie-up
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group