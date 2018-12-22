Buc-ee's : to Honor First Responders With $10,000 Cash Prize During First Responder Bowl

Buc-ee’s will give away a $10,000 cash prize to the organization of one lucky first responder during the 2018 First Responder Bowl, being held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The donation builds upon Buc-ee’s long history of honoring first responders.

“As proud sponsors of this year’s First Responder Bowl, we wanted to honor the brave men and women who protect and serve our communities,” said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee’s general counsel and spokesperson. “They are true heroes and we are humbled to support them.”

In addition to the contribution from Buc-ee’s, a K9 grant will be awarded by K9s4Cops. The nonprofit focuses on placing K9 officers in communities and schools across the country.

This year’s First Responder Bowl features a face-off between the Boise State Broncos and the Boston College Eagles. The game will kick-off at 12:30 p.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX.

Tickets to compete in the cash prize may be picked up by contacting Guns & Hoses of North Texas’ executive director David Swavey at (972) 880-8095. Must be in attendance to win.

About Buc-ee’s

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has 33 convenience stores and travel centers in Texas, and its first out-of-state location will be opening in Alabama early next year. The company also operates the largest convenience store in the world, located in New Braunfels, Texas. The New Braunfels Travel Center covers 68,000 square feet and features 120 fueling positions, 83 toilets, 31 cash registers 4 Icee machines, and 80 fountain dispensers. Buc-ee’s is based in Lake Jackson, also home to the company’s first convenience store, which is still in operation. For more information, visit https://www.buc-ees.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005615/en/