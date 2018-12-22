Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Buc-ee's : to Honor First Responders With $10,000 Cash Prize During First Responder Bowl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 02:52am CET

Buc-ee’s will give away a $10,000 cash prize to the organization of one lucky first responder during the 2018 First Responder Bowl, being held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The donation builds upon Buc-ee’s long history of honoring first responders.

“As proud sponsors of this year’s First Responder Bowl, we wanted to honor the brave men and women who protect and serve our communities,” said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee’s general counsel and spokesperson. “They are true heroes and we are humbled to support them.”

In addition to the contribution from Buc-ee’s, a K9 grant will be awarded by K9s4Cops. The nonprofit focuses on placing K9 officers in communities and schools across the country.

This year’s First Responder Bowl features a face-off between the Boise State Broncos and the Boston College Eagles. The game will kick-off at 12:30 p.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX.

Tickets to compete in the cash prize may be picked up by contacting Guns & Hoses of North Texas’ executive director David Swavey at (972) 880-8095. Must be in attendance to win.

About Buc-ee’s

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has 33 convenience stores and travel centers in Texas, and its first out-of-state location will be opening in Alabama early next year. The company also operates the largest convenience store in the world, located in New Braunfels, Texas. The New Braunfels Travel Center covers 68,000 square feet and features 120 fueling positions, 83 toilets, 31 cash registers 4 Icee machines, and 80 fountain dispensers. Buc-ee’s is based in Lake Jackson, also home to the company’s first convenience store, which is still in operation. For more information, visit https://www.buc-ees.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aSHUTTLE : and SpotOn to Provide Digital Signage Solutions to Customers across Thailand
PU
04:10aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 12.21.18 - PDNG 2019-2023
PU
04:10aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 12.21.2018 - PDNG Summary
PU
04:02aGAMANIA CHEER UP FOUNDATION : Launches “An Expedition In Antarctica” for Tenth Anniversary
BU
03:54aACORDA THERAPEUTICS : Announces FDA Approval of INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder)
BU
03:45aBAYHORSE SILVER : Debenture Financing Closed
PU
03:36aJD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
RE
03:30aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ex Factor
AQ
03:29aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : Regulators consider breaking up utility over safety concerns
AQ
03:27aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM : JD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
2PVH CORPORATION : CALVIN KLEIN, INC. : and Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons Part Ways
3BARTLETT BRANDS : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video
4LIGHT SA : RENOVA: Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex
5VALENCIA VENTURES INC : VALENCIA VENTURES : Completes Reverse Takeover of EarthRenew

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.