Buchanan & Edwards : Hires New Director of Business Development and Director of Contracts

Buchanan
& Edwards Inc., an award-winning and fast-growing technology
leader creating transformative solutions for government customers,
announced today that it has hired Mary Swann as its new director of
business development, foreign affairs, and Jamal Smith as its new
director of contracts.
“We’re thrilled to have Mary and Jamal joining our senior leadership
team,” said Dennis
Kelly, president and CEO for Buchanan & Edwards. “Both of these
professionals bring significant experience in both private and federal
sectors, where they have added tremendous value to the organizations
they served. We are eager to put their talents to work for our team to
benefit our organization and the many areas of government we serve
within the area of national defense, especially as we continue to grow
and expand our technology solutions to meet the rapidly evolving needs
of our customers.”
Swann will be leading Buchanan & Edwards’ foreign affairs business
development initiatives and brings to the company more than a decade of
experience in public and foreign affairs in both commercial and federal
markets. Prior to joining Buchanan & Edwards, Swann was an independent
consultant and a principal at Deep Water Point, based in Annapolis,
Maryland, where she supported companies ranging from Fortune 100 to
small businesses through effective growth strategies. While at IBM, she
was the go-to-market lead in global business services for foreign
affairs accounts and served as a member of IBM’s Digital Reinvention
Ambassadors. Swann’s started her career at the U.S. Department of State,
distinguishing herself as an outstanding contributor in a variety of
areas over three decades culminating in the role of public affairs
adviser for the chief information officer at the Bureau of Information
Resource Management.
Swann earned her bachelor’s degree from Longwood University and holds
two professional certificates, including in public affairs from American
University and in strategic marketing from the University of Chicago
Booth School of Business. She has also served on the Professional
Services Council Vision Conference since 2008 and is a member of AFCEA.
Smith brings to Buchanan & Edwards more than 15 years of contract
management experience in both commercial and federal markets. Most
recently, he served as director of contracts with PAE in Arlington,
Virginia. Smith also previously served in a variety of contract
administration roles, managing civilian and defense contracts in fields
such as finance, information technology, host nation training and
others, for organizations such as MicroTech and KPMG. He began his
career with the U.S. General Services Administration as a contract
specialist in the Federal Acquisition Service’s National Furniture
Center.
Smith is a graduate of Morgan State University with a degree in
Political Science. He holds an IT Infrastructure Library v3 Foundations
Certificate from the APM Group and has completed leadership courses
through Columbia Business School and the University of California,
Berkeley Haas School of Business.
About Buchanan & Edwards
Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has served as a trusted partner on
missions of vital importance to our customers, the nation and the world.
Our experience in the civilian, defense, intelligence and law
enforcement markets combined with our expertise in data analytics, cyber
intelligence, operations support, cloud migration and digital services
enable us to anticipate change and deliver tomorrow’s solutions today.
For additional information, please visit our website at www.Buchanan-Edwards.com.
