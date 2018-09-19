Buchanan & Edwards : Hires New Director of Business Development and Director of Contracts

Buchanan & Edwards Inc., an award-winning and fast-growing technology leader creating transformative solutions for government customers, announced today that it has hired Mary Swann as its new director of business development, foreign affairs, and Jamal Smith as its new director of contracts.

“We’re thrilled to have Mary and Jamal joining our senior leadership team,” said Dennis Kelly, president and CEO for Buchanan & Edwards. “Both of these professionals bring significant experience in both private and federal sectors, where they have added tremendous value to the organizations they served. We are eager to put their talents to work for our team to benefit our organization and the many areas of government we serve within the area of national defense, especially as we continue to grow and expand our technology solutions to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers.”

Swann will be leading Buchanan & Edwards’ foreign affairs business development initiatives and brings to the company more than a decade of experience in public and foreign affairs in both commercial and federal markets. Prior to joining Buchanan & Edwards, Swann was an independent consultant and a principal at Deep Water Point, based in Annapolis, Maryland, where she supported companies ranging from Fortune 100 to small businesses through effective growth strategies. While at IBM, she was the go-to-market lead in global business services for foreign affairs accounts and served as a member of IBM’s Digital Reinvention Ambassadors. Swann’s started her career at the U.S. Department of State, distinguishing herself as an outstanding contributor in a variety of areas over three decades culminating in the role of public affairs adviser for the chief information officer at the Bureau of Information Resource Management.

Swann earned her bachelor’s degree from Longwood University and holds two professional certificates, including in public affairs from American University and in strategic marketing from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She has also served on the Professional Services Council Vision Conference since 2008 and is a member of AFCEA.

Smith brings to Buchanan & Edwards more than 15 years of contract management experience in both commercial and federal markets. Most recently, he served as director of contracts with PAE in Arlington, Virginia. Smith also previously served in a variety of contract administration roles, managing civilian and defense contracts in fields such as finance, information technology, host nation training and others, for organizations such as MicroTech and KPMG. He began his career with the U.S. General Services Administration as a contract specialist in the Federal Acquisition Service’s National Furniture Center.

Smith is a graduate of Morgan State University with a degree in Political Science. He holds an IT Infrastructure Library v3 Foundations Certificate from the APM Group and has completed leadership courses through Columbia Business School and the University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business.

About Buchanan & Edwards

Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has served as a trusted partner on missions of vital importance to our customers, the nation and the world. Our experience in the civilian, defense, intelligence and law enforcement markets combined with our expertise in data analytics, cyber intelligence, operations support, cloud migration and digital services enable us to anticipate change and deliver tomorrow’s solutions today. For additional information, please visit our website at www.Buchanan-Edwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005059/en/