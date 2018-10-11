Buchanan & Edwards Raises More Than $70,000 for Charities at 2018 Fore! Charity Golf Tournament

Buchanan & Edwards Inc., an award-winning and fast-growing technology leader creating transformative solutions for government customers, raised more than $70,000 last week at its first Fore! Charity Golf Tournament, which was held at Westfields Golf Club in Clifton, Virginia. Proceeds from the event are being shared equally with the American Heart Association to benefit the AHA’s Greater Washington Heart Walk, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic and the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore.

“We are grateful to all the sponsors and golfers who joined us at our event to help raise money for these important charitable organizations that help so many people throughout our community,” said Dennis Kelly, president and CEO of Buchanan & Edwards. “We were honored to have this opportunity to partner with them and hope this tournament helped not only to fund their important work, but also to increase awareness about their mission and the overall support of these organizations through our network of extended family, friends and associates who participated.”

The charities that the Buchanan & Edwards Fore! Charity Golf Tournament supported provide extremely important services, creating a better world and enriching our communities.

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Its focus on cardiovascular health unites more than 33 million volunteers and supporters, as well as its more than 3,400 employees. The Greater Washington Heart Walk event on Nov. 3 supports the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission while promoting fitness and wellness through community participation.

Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization serves children who reside in the District of Columbia, Maryland and northern Virginia. Founded in 1983, the chapter has granted more than 9,700 wishes in the Mid-Atlantic region since its inception.

USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore is the largest chapter chartered by the USO. Nine locations and a “deployable” Mobile USO provide signature USO services to the nearly 300,000 military members and their families living in the region and the 150,000 who travel through our local airports. Its work is America’s most powerful expression of gratitude to the men and women who secure our nation’s freedoms.

Learn more about the Buchanan & Edwards Fore! Charity Golf Tournament by visiting https://buchanan-edwards.com/fore-charity-golf-tournament-2018.

About Buchanan & Edwards

Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has served as a trusted partner on missions of vital importance to our customers, the nation and the world. Our experience in the civilian, defense, intelligence and law enforcement markets combined with our expertise in data analytics, cyber intelligence, operations support, cloud migration and digital services enable us to anticipate change and deliver tomorrow’s solutions today. For additional information, please visit our website at www.Buchanan-Edwards.com.

